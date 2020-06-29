BX-Swan Lake firefighters close Silver Star Road as utility lines hang after excavator got caught up in it June 29, 2020. (Roger Knox - Morning Star file)

Firefighters close Silver Star Road

A portion of road up to resort closed as excavator stuck in utility line

Firefighters are closing Silver Star Road in the 7900 block due to overhead hazards crossing the road.

BX Fire responded to calls of an excavator caught in overhead power lines on a property along Silver Star Road before Aspen Road just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Upon a quick assessment, firefighters determined Silver Star Road would be closed to traffic while the scene is cleared of the hazard.

More to come.

