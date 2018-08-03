Update: Crews still on scene of spot fire from Snowy Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Update: 8:30 a.m.

Twenty-five BC Wildfire Service members along with members of the Keremeos Fire Department worked the spot fire in the area of Beecroft River Road overnight and into Friday morning.

(Photo courtesy Joe Lebeau/Hashmark Photography)

An update Friday morning noted high winds caused the Snowy Mountain fire to jump to the east side of the Similkameen River less than 1,000 metres from Beecroft River Road.

Claire Allen, fire information officer for BC Wildfire, said crews are still on scene, but at last update “ the spot fire wasn’t posing a concern.”

“We don’t anticipate it growing…. Usually with spot fires we classify them as held instead of contained because it’s considered a fire within a fire and as a whole it is not contained,” Allen said.

When the spot fire jumped the river, patrol crews made up of BC Wildfire and Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department members immediately radioed it in.

“We shifted some of our night crews working on the west side of the river to the east side and they worked with the local fire department in conjunction with some contractors,” she said. “Certainly with it spotting over it was a huge concern for residents on the east side.”

(Photo courtesy of Joe Lebeau/Hashmark Photography)

Allen said crews are working the fire day and night to protect homes and the community at large.

“Fire is a natural phenomena. It changes as quickly as the weather changes, really… It’s going to change and keep evolving. People need to know we are responding with all resources that we have and using all proven suppression tehniques to keep structures and communities safe.”

She noted suppression teams had setup pumps and sprinkler systems on properties most at risk Thursday during the day and at night. On Thursday night, at homes on Beecroft River Road the Keremeos fire department and water trucks were on scene in case embers ignited a spot fire near structures.

Allen said at the time of the call no structures had been lost to the fire.

She added evaucation alerts to Lower Similkameen Indian Band properties earlier in the day Thursday were a precaution as the fire had pushed down slope overnight and those were closest homes to it.

Crews did burnoffs to remove fire load on the slope near those properties Thursday.

BC Wildfire will continue doing burnoffs in several areas along the fire from the valley bottom up up slope as far as possible, she said.

There is a chance of showers today and temperatures are expected to be cooler with a high of 25 C and mix of sun and cloud.

ORIGINAL:

Keremeos firefighters were kept busy with two incidents in the area of Beecroft River Road in Cawston Thursday night as the Snowy Mountain fire aggressively travelled downslope, tossing embers, and other fire debris.

High winds helped fuel the fire to jump the Similkameen River in one area.

Jordy Bosscha, fire chief for the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department said about 20 local firefighters helped in the two incidents.

“We had two patrols on tonight. Both were out patrolling when these incidents came up and then we called in more people. We had all four trucks out including our two bush trucks,” he said. “It was a great turnout.”

Keremeos firefighters worked in conjunction with BC Wildfire crews on both incidents.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday night BC Wildfire issued a release stating, “Due to strong winds coming downslope tonight up to 50 km/hr, fire activity continues to be highly vigorous – the fire has spotted across the Similkameen River to the east side in an oxbow along the riverbank. The spot is located about one-kilometre south of the end of Beecroft, it is approximately one hectare in size burning in a deciduous fuel type and brush. Crews are responding to right now in conjunction with the Keremeos Fire Department and heavy equipment is en route.”

Bosscha confirmed the BC Wildfire release that the fire did indeed jump the river and further clarified that it was burning in an area that had a high load of flash fuels including tall grasses and dead cottonwood trees that could easily have caught and quickly gotten out of control.

“We worked hard to knock it down and it’s looking good now,” he said at about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The Keremeos fire department had one of their water trucks on scene and actioned the fire.

At the same time, on Beecroft River Road the threat of falling embers near homes prompted crews to take precautionary measures to protect threatened structures.

Firefighters worked to evacuate the road where a large number of onlookers gathered throughout the evening. The road was closed to non-local traffic and secured by Keremeos volunteer firefighters.

(Photo courtesy of Joe Lebeau/Hashmark Photography)

“We were just preparing. Embers and debris had fallen in the area and we wanted to be prepared,” he said.

Water was brought in in water trucks and the fire trucks, lines were setup.

Bosscha said at 12:30 a.m Friday, no water had been used as no falling debris ended up catching fire in the area.

“It was all very precautionary,” he said.

Bosscha urged residents not to go out fire-seeking and if they do to pull-off the road completely and only park in safe spaces.

He noted RCMP did attend the scene throughout the evening and were removing people from being in the vicinity.

“It’s the same old, same old. Someone one day will get hurt,” he said.

