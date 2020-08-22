Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

A cluster of interface fires near Chase which were quickly doused by firefighters are considered suspicious.
Chase Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said an emergency call came in at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 about smoke rising from the area of the Chase Creek gully south of the Trans-Canada Highway. When firefighters arrived they found five small fires burning. Lauzon said the largest fire, burning behind the highway maintenance yard, was approximately 50 metres long by 20 metres wide when firefighters arrived.
He said the other four spot fires were in the Chase Creek gully above the zipline.
Firefighters extinguished the blazes and Lauzon said a BC Wildfire Service crew is on scene mopping up hot spots.
As there was no lightning last night, Lauzon said the fires are suspicious. No incendiary material was found but he said the investigation into the fires is ongoing.
