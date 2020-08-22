The BC Wildfire Service map shows the approximate position of fires which were doused by Chase Fire Rescue on the morning of Aug. 22. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

The cause of the fires is under investigation

A cluster of interface fires near Chase which were quickly doused by firefighters are considered suspicious.

Chase Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said an emergency call came in at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 about smoke rising from the area of the Chase Creek gully south of the Trans-Canada Highway. When firefighters arrived they found five small fires burning. Lauzon said the largest fire, burning behind the highway maintenance yard, was approximately 50 metres long by 20 metres wide when firefighters arrived.

He said the other four spot fires were in the Chase Creek gully above the zipline.

Firefighters extinguished the blazes and Lauzon said a BC Wildfire Service crew is on scene mopping up hot spots.

As there was no lightning last night, Lauzon said the fires are suspicious. No incendiary material was found but he said the investigation into the fires is ongoing.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
bcwildfire

