Firefighters have doused a Peachland house fire

Fire crews are still on scene investigating the cause of the BBQ which made its way to the home

UPDATE 8:36 P.M.

Firefighters have put out the house fire and are on scene investigating.

Witnesses say they don’t believe the family was home when the fire ignited.

Apparently, there were animals which were in the house which may have got out.

How the fire was caused is unknown at this time.

——

Firefighters are working quickly to snuff a fire at a home on Desert Pines Avenue in Peachland after a barbecue fire ignited around 7 p.m. and spread to the home.

Fire crews reporting flames through the roof. — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) July 17, 2019

Reports say the flames were coming through the roof of the house.

More information to come.