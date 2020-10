Blaze reported as a grass fire, actually just a fall burn

Reports of a grass fire off Highway 6 near Vernon have turned out to be nothing more than a farmer burning some brush.

Coldstream firefighters responded to Aberdeen Road Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.

But the blaze turned out to be a burn pile in a large field, with no structures threatened.

