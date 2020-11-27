Firefighters tend to apartment blaze along Gordon Drive

Kelowna firefighters on scene of an apartment fire on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)Kelowna firefighters on scene of an apartment fire on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Dog that was rescued from fire
The man who tried to rescue the dogs.

Fire crews arrived on scene of a BBQ fire outside an apartment at 3854 Gordon Drive near Cook Road, Monday morning.

Visible flames could be seen rising from the ground floor patio at about 9:30 a.m.

According to Platoon Captain John Kelly, flames damaged the glass patio door but did not encroach into the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished, however, the residence isn’t currently inhabitable. The tenants weren’t home at the time and will have to find other accommodation in the meantime.

A neighbour living above the fire said he heard the dogs barking and when he looked out the window could see black smoke.

Ben Fuller said he raced downstairs and tried to get the dogs out of the home, but couldn’t break the windows. Fuller then went to his work truck to get a sledgehammer to break the window, at which time the fire crews showed up.

Firefighters were able to get the dogs safely out of the home.

“We have no idea at this time what started the fire, the BBQ hadn’t been used in a couple of weeks and there were no ignition sources around it, so we are not 100 per cent sure,” said Platoon Captain Kelly.

fire

