Sixteen BC Wildfire Service personnel were attacking a one-hectare fire west of Chase as of noon on Friday, July 2, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighting efforts pick up on blaze near Chase

Fire estimated at one hectare

Firefighting efforts have been stepped up on a wildfire west of Chase.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2, the BC Wildfire Service estimated what’s being identified as the Gulch Creek fire, 1.5 kilometres south of Niskonlith Lake, had grown to one hectare. Sixteen firefighters were on the attack, along with two helicopters and an air tanker for support.

Earlier this morning, a spokesperson with the BC Wildfire Service said the fire, at the time estimated to be .3 hectares, was believed to have been caused by lightning.

