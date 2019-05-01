file photo ���Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Fires in West Kelowna cause undetermined

West Kelowna firefighters responded to two grass fires and a house fire May 1

Update

Investigations have concluded, fire chief, Jason Brolund said that the cause could not be determined and the results are inconclusive.

“Due to the condition of the building and for the safety of firefighters and investigators, crews were not able to safely enter many portions of the severely damaged structure,” said Brolund in a press release.

Brolund said that the two grass fires appear to be human caused but no materials indicating how they were started were found.

Original

West Kelowna firefighters responded to a single story home that was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning on Grouse Road.

Fire Chief, Jason Brolund reports that the house was vacant at the time of the fire and that no injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated to discover the cause.

READ MORE: Okanagan city fire crew contains house blaze

READ MORE: Condemned suspected Okanagan drug house suffers fire damage

While crews were on scene another call came in reporting two small grass fires near Scott Crescent that took six firefighters to extinguish.

The fires are currently considered suspicious and investigators are on scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morneau insists LNG export terminal shows Canada can deliver big projects
Next story
Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

Just Posted

Work to begin on Vernon’s 48th Avenue

Lane closures will be in effect as work upgrades being Monday

Vernon’s 2020 Budget survey live

The survey is available until May 31.

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

RCMP provides tips to avoid becoming a victim as crime rises with the improving weather

Condemned suspected Enderby drug house suffers fire damage

Home in 1900 block of George Street suffered significant smoke and water damage in basement Tuesday

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Weekend highway accident resulted in one fatality

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read