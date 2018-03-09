Fires two nights in a row on same block

Warner Avenue in Armstrong hit by two fires on consecutive early mornings

Another early morning fire happened in the same block of Warner Avenue in Armstrong Friday. (Facebook photo)

Details are limited but there has been a second fire in as many nights in the same block on an Armstrong road.

Fire dispatch reports show a structure fire in the 3600 block of Warner Avenue was called in at 2:03 a.m. Friday.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP confirm they attended the fire, along with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

A Facebook posting says a garage was destroyed in the fire Friday.

The fire department requested RCMP assistance investigating a fire at a home on the same block that was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters had extinguished the blaze before RCMP arrived. Damages were sustained to the garage door and some vinyl siding on the front of the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

