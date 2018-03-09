Another early morning fire happened in the same block of Warner Avenue in Armstrong Friday. (Facebook photo)

Fires two nights in a row on same block

Warner Avenue in Armstrong hit by two fires on consecutive early mornings

Details are limited but there has been a second fire in as many nights in the same block on an Armstrong road.

Fire dispatch reports show a structure fire in the 3600 block of Warner Avenue was called in at 2:03 a.m. Friday.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP confirm they attended the fire, along with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

A Facebook posting says a garage was destroyed in the fire Friday.

The fire department requested RCMP assistance investigating a fire at a home on the same block that was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters had extinguished the blaze before RCMP arrived. Damages were sustained to the garage door and some vinyl siding on the front of the home.

RELATED: Armstrong fire deemed suspicious

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
