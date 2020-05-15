The District of Coldstream said it has come to its attention that residents continue to launch fireworks, burn openly, despite the open burn ban that went into effect April 16, 2020. Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, May 15, 2020, the district is reminding people to obey the ban which includes fireworks. (File)

Fireworks, open burns still happening in Coldstream despite ban

Fines, penalties applicable for those who disobey burn ban, says District of Coldstream

People in Coldstream are launching fireworks and having open burns despite an ongoing open burn ban.

“As we head into the long weekend, it as come to the attention of the District of Coldstream that there have been multiple instances of both fireworks being discharged in the community and residents ignoring the open burning ban,” the district said in a statement Friday, May 15.

The district is reminding residents that the burn ban issued April 16 is still in effect.

The ban includes all Category 2 and 3 fires, resource management open fires, the use of fireworks, burn barrels and burn cages.

Backyard campfires, however, are permitted if intended to be used for cooking. They must be contained within a fire pit.

“There are significant fines and penalties that can be imposed for a violation of open fire prohibition,” the district said.

The open ban burn was put into effect following directives of the environment ministry and health partners.

On March 26, the Ministry of Environment issued open burning restriction in High Smoke Sensitivity Zones.

“These open burning prohibitions will reduce demands on firefighting resources and help protect the health and safety of the public, as well as BC Wildfire Service staff. They will also help reduce the impact of wildfire smoke on air quality and public health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the BC Wildfire Service said in April.

READ MORE: UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

READ MORE: COVID-19: Coldstream bans burning; campfires OK

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

Just Posted

Fireworks, open burns still happening in Coldstream despite ban

Fines, penalties applicable for those who disobey burn ban, says District of Coldstream

WATCH: Okanagan Indian Band hands out 400 food hampers

More than 300 man hours went into preparing the hundreds of food hampers for seniors, immunocompromised

WEATHER: Rainbow spotted over Vernon

Social media users shared their snapshots of rainbows spotted from around North Okanagan

UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

The exhibit Any Moment opened online today

Skip the dump: Okanagan ReStores reopen amid COVID-19

Quarantine cleaners rejoice, Habitat for Humanity will begin accepting donations Tuesday

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Flooding not expected at Summerland creeks

Snow pack has melted and reservoirs are now spilling

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

Most Read