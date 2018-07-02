Fireworks were a sight to behold

The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

The rain held off long enough for a spectacular show Sunday night on Kin Beach. (Alan D. Wilson/Special to Vernon Morning Star)

Despite chilly temperatures and the threat of rain, the Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

While it was difficult to estimate the crowd size, given the various locations suitable for viewing in the area, one sure sign of mass participation was the stream of vehicles pouring down Bella Vista Road after the show. It looked like the final scene from Field of Dreams.

The visual blasts were choreographed to music, bringing an added emotional element to the spectacle.

The rain started minutes after the final explosion.