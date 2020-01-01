First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelsey and Brian McCune became the parents of the interior’s first baby of 2020 at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital. (Interior Health)

The first baby in the interior to be born in 2020 has arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

The baby girl is 5 pounds 3 ounces and came into the world at 6:02 a.m. to Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna.

IT’S A GIRL!

Interior Health’s New Year’s baby is a girl, born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital, weighing 5 lbs 3 oz, a first child for Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna. #HappyNewYear #NewYearsBaby #welcome pic.twitter.com/BvrhIZr0xd — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) January 1, 2020

The name of the baby has not been provided.

