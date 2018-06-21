First annual Share it Forward program huge success

The first annual Share it Forward event where 25 per cent of all Western Family products sold were donated to local food exceeded their goal this weekend.

Related: New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

The Save-On-Foods team in Lake Country raised $1,400 and donated 500 pounds of food donations given to the Lake Country Food Assistance Society.

Related: Huge new Kelowna food bank ready to open

Food banks across Western Canada received more than the set goal of $250,000 by Save On Foods for this first Share it Forward Western Family Campaign.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.