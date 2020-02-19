Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, looks on as addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

The man who was B.C.’s first case of the new coronavirus has fully recovered, is considered cured and health officials say he longer needs to be in isolation.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province’s second, third and fourth cases are also symptom-free and she expects their test results will come back negative shortly.

The fifth case of COVID-19 was announced last week when a woman in her 30s returned from Shanghai, China, through Vancouver’s airport before travelling by car to her home in the Interior.

Henry says that woman still has symptoms and is in stable condition in isolation at her home.

She says the woman was wearing a mask while travelling and they have identified a small number of people who had close contact with her all of them are being followed.

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Canada, most of them were people who had come from Hubei province in China, considered the epicentre for the illness.

READ MORE: Coronavirus fears similar to what Vancouver Olympic organizers faced with H1N1

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna metropolitan area surges above 217,000 people: Report
Next story
Vernon woman named one of B.C.’s Top 40 business leaders

Just Posted

Vernon-area duo still awaiting trial for animal abuse

Trial date expected to be set within the next three weeks

Vernon woman named one of B.C.’s Top 40 business leaders

Amanda Shatzko, consultant and politician, picked up Business in Vancouver Top 40 selection

Lavington garage goes up in flames

The house next to the garage was minimally damaged; residents required to vacate home temporarily

Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings take spotlight in Vernon

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

Vernon cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

First time in 15 years championships held on home turf

Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Chamber says Budget 2020 lacks a clearly defined competitiveness strategy

Shuswap woman creates stress-reducing cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients

Personal connection to disease adds meaning to endeavour

Penticton MLA urges government to address fatal stretch of Hwy 97

“People are being injured and lives are being lost on this stretch of highway.” - MLA Dan Ashton

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Median cost of newly-built home in Kelowna metropolitan area stands at $950,000: Report

According to report, the price is almost on-par with newly-built homes in Toronto

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

HERGOTT: Driving while intoxicated

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read