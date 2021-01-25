First case of COVID-19 in Coldstream school

Three more schools confirm positive cases

Kalamalka Secondary School staff and students have been warned to self isolate if showing COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposure on March 13, 2020. (Google Maps)

A Coldstream high school is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

Kalamalka Secondary School issued a notice Sunday, Jan. 24, alerting families of the possible exposure Jan. 19-20.

Meanwhile, two more Vernon schools announced additional cases of the virus within their school communities.

W.L. Seaton Secondary reported its fourth case of COVID-19 Sunday noting exposure occurred Wednesday, Jan. 20. This notice followed another report issued the day prior (Tuesday, Jan. 19) with exposures listed as Jan. 8, 11, 12 and 14.

St. James, on 28th Avenue, reported possible exposure listed between Jan. 13-15 and 18. This is the school’s second positive case.

Individuals who tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Contact tracing is underway in each event and those who may be at risk will be contacted directly by Interior Health.

Last week, Len Wood and Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, St. James, Clarence Fulton Secondary and Seaton announced positive cases within the school community.

