First charges laid after multiple arrests in Kelowna police standoff

The standoff involved two homes in the 1000 block of Cactus Road in Rutland

Emergency Response Team and RCMP on scene at Cactus Road in Kelowna on Dec. 30, 2022. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

One person has been charged following a 10-hour police standoff that saw eight people arrested in a Kelowna neighbourhood on Dec. 30, 2022.

Michael Dennison faces charges including careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence and/or registration, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The standoff involved two homes in the 1000 block of Cactus Road. Seven people, including Dennison, were arrested inside a home at 1075 Cactus Rd. and charges are pending against the other six.

During the incident, a man who lives two doors down from the house police had surrounded was upset with their presence in the neighbourhood and threatened the officers.

It was discovered the man had warrants out for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

He is facing further charges of uttering threats, and possible weapons-related charges.

According to B.C. Provincial Court documents, Dennison has a lengthy criminal record, including a police incident on William R. Bennett Bridge in January 2017.

Dennison remains in custody and RCMP continues to investigate.

