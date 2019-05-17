John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News The afternoon sun sits low on the horizon outside Pelly Crossing on Feb. 7.

First-degree murder charge laid against two Yukon women in 2017 slaying

The body of Derek Edwards, who was 37, was found in Pelly Crossing on Dec. 13, 2017

RCMP in Yukon say two women have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man nearly 18 months ago.

The body of Derek Edwards, who was 37, was found in Pelly Crossing, about 300 kilometres north of Whitehorse, on Dec. 13, 2017.

Following an autopsy, investigators confirmed the death was a homicide.

An RCMP news release says police divisions from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan helped Yukon’s major crimes unit in the investigation.

Two Pelly Crossing residents — 27-year-old Charabelle Maureen Silverfox and 21-year-old Lynzee Harriott Silverfox — were arrested Thursday and charged in Edwards’s slaying.

Both women remain in custody and were expected to appear in Territorial Court in Whitehorse on Friday. (CKRW)

