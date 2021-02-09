A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Those with respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, are warned of poor air quality in Vernon.

A road dust advisory has been issued by Interior Health and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The advisory, issued Feb. 9, is due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Air quality in Vernon is 53.6, compared to 7.5 in Kelowna – measured by course and fine particulate matter, where 50 micrograms per cub metre is is the provincial objective.

“Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations,” the ministry said.

Exposure is particularly a concern for pregnant women, infants, and older adults, as well as, individuals with conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes or respiratory infections such as COVID-19.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” the ministry advises.

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

• Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.

• Continue to manage medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

• Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity; if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.

• People with heart or respiratory conditions (including COVID-19) should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to poor air quality exposure. If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to poor air quality. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

• Keep windows and doors closed, and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves. When indoors, ensure physical distancing guidelines for COVID-19 are observed.

• Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners, such as HEPA filters, can help reduce indoor concentrations of particulate matter provided the filters are the right size for your home and are kept clean.

• Buildings which have large indoor volumes of filtered outside air may provide temporary relief for those with respiratory and cardiac issues.

• Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from shortterm exposure to air pollution.

The current dusty conditions are caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the past winter.

READ MORE: Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

READ MORE: 3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air quality

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous
Next story
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

Just Posted

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon on Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $213,000 toward her expenses. (Contributed)
Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

More than $213K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

(A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Armstrong Elementary, with exposure dates listed as Feb. 1, 3, 4 and 5, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
COVID-19 confirmed at Armstrong Elementary

Potential exposure dates are listed as Feb. 1, 3, 4 and 5

BC Timber Sales is pausing plans to log four per cent of the Rose Swanson Mountain area that was designated as sensitive in 1997. (Madison Reynolds photo) BC Timber Sales is pausing plans to log four per cent of the Rose Swanson Mountain area that was designated as sensitive in 1997. (Madison Reynolds photo)
Province pauses plans to log Rose Swanson Mountain area in Armstrong

Decision comes after local government, 23,000 residents voiced opposition

Hundreds of geese have once again congregated at Mill Lake Park, despite city efforts to slow the population growth by addling eggs. Photo: Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News
Animal group takes aim at Vernon’s goose cull

Animal Alliance of Canada urging city to reconsider

Kindness meters were installed in downtown Vernon in 2016 to raise money for organizations that assist with those in need. (Morning Star file)
Dip in kindness meter donations boosted by Vernon councillor

COVID blamed for 80 per cent drop in support for orange sidewalk meters

Chef James Holmes of Salt and Brick in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski, Black Press Media)
Kelowna restaurant’s TV premier shines spotlight on Okanagan

Salt and Brick was featured on the Food Network on Feb. 6

A zoning text amendment affecting the Summerland Waterfront Resort was denied by Summerland council on Feb. 8, 2021. The requested change would have allowed people to live at the resort year-round. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Zoning change request denied at Summerland Waterfront Resort

Change would have allowed owners to live at resort year-round

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

RCMP. (File photo)
Penticton police officer assaulted during dispute between tenant and landlord

A man and woman both faces charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer

Simon Rypiak was granted day parole in September 2020. (Contributed)
Former Kelowna pimp released on day parole

Simon Rypiak was convicted in 2019 of running a prostitution ring in Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

From left to right, Peter Ceravolo; Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue members Brenda and Mike Arychuk with search dog Kaya; and Debra Ceravolo. (OOSAR)
Anarchist Mountain couple gives back to Search and Rescue

Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue has received two major donations in two weeks

Most Read