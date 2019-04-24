Unknown person on Joan Sheppard’s property, photo provided by Joan Sheppard’s Facebook page

First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Penticton woman catches somebody sneaking around her property on a surveillance camera

A Penticton woman has posted a surveillance video on her facebook of a man sneaking around on her property in the middle of the night.

This isn’t the first time the homeowner has had issues with unwanted guests. Joan Sheppard installed the cameras earlier this year after someone stole her welcome mat.

She said she hopes law enforcement will respond by adding more security throughout the city.

READ MORE: Penticton resident baffled about odd thefts

“I’m alarmed at having someone creeping around our neighborhood obviously scoping out what they can steal. Or perhaps looking for a key to break in. I wish the police would add more patrols and address the epidemic of petty theft and property crime plaguing our little city,” said Sheppard.

READ MORE: Locking down bike theft in Penticton

On Faceboook Sheppard posted, “whatcha looking for night roach?” along with the video of the incident.

“You need to get some sort of a gizmo that flashes (like a camera) at anyone approaching your door and an audio saying calling 911. It would scare the crap out of these creeps,” commented one of Sheppard’s Facebook friends.

“You are very popular,” wrote another.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in
Next story
A Kelowna woman who’s more than her rap sheet

Just Posted

New restaurant on The Rise in Vernon

Multi-million dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building with the restaurant and bar

Vernon adult spelling bee stumps Morning Star Word Nerds

Valiant, 12th annual effort to be champs falls short at Literacy Society of North Okanagan Bee

Rail Trail use ramps up over long weekend

“As thrilled as we are with the popularity of this recreational addition to our community, we kindly ask that users be aware and courteous when using trails, so they can be enjoyed by all ages and recreation types.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny Wednesday ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting some great spring weather

Sunshine Foundation DreamLift trip won’t take off from Kelowna, fundraiser cancelled

Papa John’s ‘Dreams for Kids Day’ fundraiser to be rebranded

First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Penticton woman catches somebody sneaking around her property on a surveillance camera

12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

2 ambulances are on scene

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Man caught with sawed-off shotgun in Salmon Arm enters guilty plea

A Feb. 2018 traffic stop led to the initial arrest of 34-year-old Wayne Blood

A Kelowna woman who’s more than her rap sheet

Victimized by systems suppose to help, a woman tries to fix her life

Plugged in: Kelowna teen thriving with professional eSports U.S. team

Russel Van Dulken turned his love and skills of gaming into a career

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Most Read