PEOPLE’S Connect outreach workers Dan Harkness, Vanessa Tarr and assistant outreach worker Luna the dog in the bus loop misting station. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

First misting station keep people cool in Kelowna

The misting station is located at the Queensway bus loop

A misting station has been set up at the Queensway Bus Loop in Kelowna to help keep folks cool in the hot weather.

When the thermometer rises above 35 C, as it did on Thursday, misting stations will pop up around the city.

The mister at the bus loop is managed by PEOPLE’s Connect, an outreach organization that helps ensure those in the downtown core are safe and able to access the resources that they need.

If a city-wide heat warning is enacted, public transit will be free for people travelling to cooling centres and misting stations.

A ‘heat warning’ will be announced when the forecast calls for two consecutive days of 35 C, with temperatures not dipping below 18 C overnight.

In instances where blazing temperatures persist, residents with a phone will receive a notification, similar to an amber alert, to signal a ‘heat emergency.’

Elderly people and those experiencing mental illness and substance use disorders are disproportionately impacted by the extreme heat.

It is important to be aware that for those without air conditioning, indoor temperatures can be hot and dangerous.

Check-in on your neighbours and loved ones to ensure they are not suffering as temperatures climb over the coming days.

