First RDNO multi-service open house a success

The Regional District of North Okanagan hosted their first multi-service open house at the Vernon Regional Library April 11, bringing in more than 180 residents to provide feedback on upcoming initiatives.

Residents had the opportunity to engage with staff and provide input on options presented in the draft Solid Waste Management Plan Update, as well as the draft Open Space and Trails Policy (including the Rail Trail). Other services were also present providing residents with information on Recreation and Culture, Emergency Management, Safe Communities and Water Utilities services.

“This was the first time we held a multi-service event like this, so we were pleasantly surprised with the result”, said Mike Fox, general manager of community services. “It was nice to see residents come to have meaningful conversations with us in regards to our services, and we hope to continue hosting events like this in the future to engage the community in shaping the region.”

For more information on the draft Solid Waste Management Plan or draft Open Space and Trails Policy, call 250.550.3700 or email communityservices@rdno.ca. Submit your feedback at www.rdno.ca/swsurvey. The survey is open until April 22.

