First sailings for new B.C. foot ferry cancelled on windy morning

The first day of planned fast foot-passenger ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has started with cancelled sailings.

The first two Hullo ferries sailings of the morning on Monday, Aug. 14, have been cancelled due to strong winds and a power outage the previous night, according to a press release from the company. Monday’s 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. sailings have been cancelled.

A statement from Alastair Caddick, Hullo’s chief executive officer, noted that a power outage late last night caused a loss of power to the berth and the vessels, so the company is assessing its systems to ensure safety and reliability. The company is also pointing to “gale force winds” over the Strait of Georgia.

“While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering,” Caddick said. “As Hullo sets its course in these initial months, we are adopting a deliberately conservative stance, with the safety and well-being of our passengers steering our decisions.”

The company is continuing to monitor the weather forecast and service notices will be posted at www.hullo.com.

