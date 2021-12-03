First-time voter one of 792 to vote ahead of Vernon byelection

Brendan Shykora makes his first mark in a municipal election during the last day of advance voting Thursday at Vernon Council chambers. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Brendan Shykora makes his first mark in a municipal election during the last day of advance voting Thursday at Vernon Council chambers. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s byelection for a new councillor saw hundreds turn out for advance voting at City Hall. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Vernon’s byelection for a new councillor saw hundreds turn out for advance voting at City Hall. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
There are 11 candidates to choose from in the Vernon byelection, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)There are 11 candidates to choose from in the Vernon byelection, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Making his first mark in municipal politics, Brendan Shykora was one of hundreds who took the time to vote ahead of Saturday’s byelection.

Having recently moved to Vernon from Enderby, the 27-year-old attended the final advance poll at council chambers Thursday, Dec. 2.

He was one of 233 who attended the polls that day, and one of 792 total who cast ballots during the advance voting period.

“It was safe, easy and took only a minute,” said Shykora, who did his research and voted for he thought had the most experience.

There are 11 candidates looking to fill a seat on council, left vacant by the death of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

Kevin Demers, Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Sherrilee Franks, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Catherine Lord, Jamie Morrow, Erik Olesen, Ed Stranks and Andy Wylie have all thrown their hats in the ring.

General election day is Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with polling stations at Priest Valley Gymnasium (3409 35th Ave.), Ellison Elementary gymnasium (2400 Fulton Rd.), Vernon Secondary commons area (2100 15th St.) and Community Baptist Church (4911 Silver Star Rd.).

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote and more visit vernon.ca/elections.

Watch vernonmorningstar.com for election results Saturday night.

READ MORE: VERNON VOTES: 11 choices for council byelection

READ MORE: North Okanagan MP praises business support amid staff shortgages

