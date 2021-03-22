First week of spring brings sun and showers to Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada provided a preview of the weather for this week

Environment Canada says the first week of spring will be a mix of sun and showers. (Pixabay)

The snow has finally melted away and residents can expect some warmer days to enjoy the outdoors in the Okanagan.

For the first week of spring, the forecast shows a mix of weather conditions with average temperatures of 9 to 11 C.

“The temperatures are sitting right around normal for this time of year,” said Lisa Erven, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Spring is always a mix of weather with sun, rain, and the odd thunderstorm. It really is a transition period between winter and summer.”

Starting on Monday, an upper-level weather feature has moved through the Southern Interior to bring a 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening.

Tuesday will be sunny and beautiful with some cloud cover later in the day. The daytime high will be 11 C, which is typical for the Okanagan during this time of year.

Beginning on Tuesday night, another weather system will be moving across B.C. and bringing showers to the Okanagan region.

Rainy weather will persist for most of the day on Wednesday.

Later in the week, the weather pattern will clear up with a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday and Friday.

On the weekend, there will be some warmer temperatures above normal of 14 C.

READ MORE: Kelowna man stabbed after assailant breaks into home

READ MORE: Recent Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganWeather