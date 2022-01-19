Fitness gym to reopen at Vernon rec centre Thursday

Gyms and fitness centres across B.C. will be reopening Thursday in line with updated PHO

The fitness gym at the Vernon Recreation Centre will reopen Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in line with changes to health restrictions from the Provincial Health Officer. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

As gyms and fitness centres prepare to reopen Thursday thanks to changes in COVID-19 restrictions from the Provincial Health Officer, the City of Vernon is letting residents know what to expect at its recreation centre.

As of 6 a.m. Jan. 20, the fitness gym at the rec centre will be open to patrons with the following provisions:

• Proof of double vaccination with your BC Vaccine Passport QR Code must be provided to staff upon arrival. Government issued photo ID is also required for those aged 19 and up.

• Masks must be worn at all times when moving between equipment. Masks may be removed to actively exercise, but are strongly encouraged at all times.

• All times must be pre-booked (up to 48 hours in advance) through online registration or by calling the Recreation Centre during business hours.

• Physical distancing requirements limit the capacity of the fitness gym to 50 per cent, which is 5 people per time slot.

• Participants are asked to come dressed and ready to participate to limit the number of people in the change rooms.

There will also be the return of one-way directional flow through the change rooms at the aquatic centre. Patrons will be able to access the change rooms on the way to their swim, bring their belongings with them on deck and place them in the provided cubbies, and then access the club change rooms at the end of their swim.

Group exercise and fitness classes are also allowed to resume under the amended provincial health order. Visit the Greater Vernon Recreation website for information on class start times and availability.

Brendan Shykora

COVID-19Fitness