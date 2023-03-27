Five arrested after break-in turns to standoff in Keremeos

Five individuals were arrested after a break-in turned into an armed standoff in Keremeos on Friday, March 24.
According to the RCMP, an alarm was triggered at a home in the 100 block of 7th Avenue at 5:27 a.m. that morning.
Officers responded to the scene and found the break-in in-progress, and were alerted to the presence of firearms.
“First responders set up containment of the home and, out of an abundance of caution, requested the BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer with the RCMP.
Drone footage and photos shared on social media showed RCMP converging on a property on 9th Avenue.
After several hours the situation ended without any injuries, and five individuals were taken into custody from within the home.
The investigation is still currently ongoing, said police.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.