Five-car pileup slows traffic at Vernon intersection

A crash involving five cars is slowing traffic at a busy Vernon intersection Saturday, April 29.
The crash, which involved a U-Haul truck, took place around 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Highway 97.
The RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance on scene were around 1:15 p.m.
Traffic turning southbound onto the highway from 48th Avenue was reduced to a single lane.
One of the cars came to a rest on the median of the intersection.
It is not known if there were any injuries as a result of the crash, though paramedics on scene could be seen talking with one of the occupants of the vehicles.