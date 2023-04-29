Five cars were involved in a crash at 48th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Five-car pileup slows traffic at Vernon intersection

The crash took place at 48th Avenue and Highway 97 around 1 p.m. Saturday

A crash involving five cars is slowing traffic at a busy Vernon intersection Saturday, April 29.

The crash, which involved a U-Haul truck, took place around 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Highway 97.

The RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance on scene were around 1:15 p.m.

Traffic turning southbound onto the highway from 48th Avenue was reduced to a single lane.

One of the cars came to a rest on the median of the intersection.

It is not known if there were any injuries as a result of the crash, though paramedics on scene could be seen talking with one of the occupants of the vehicles.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
