Five fires continue to burn near Keremeos

There are five fires in high elevation burning near Keremeos

Better mapping means a fire burning in high elevation east of Keremeos is now estimated at approximately 1,120 hectares.

The B.C. Wildfire interactive map showed the updated information Friday morning for the North Side of Scully Mountain fire.

A spokesperson for B.C. Wildfire told the Review Thursday aircraft was flying over the cluster of fires trying to map it and size it better.

Related: Update: Size of Scully Mountain fire unknown

She also said until the location and size of the fire was better known no wildfire personnel would be actioning the fire. It was not known at the time of this posting if B.C Wildfire was yet working to suppress the fire.

The Placer Mountain fire also in high elevation west of Keremeos between Cathedral Park and Eastgate remains a fire of note and remains mapped at 150 hectares in size. If visibility allows aircraft will re-map the fire sometime today and the size will be updated.

There are 16 personnel and five pieces of heavy equipment are actioning the fire.

Related: Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A new fire is burning south of Keremeos and just north of the Cathedral Park boundary in high elevation. This fire is called North Side of the South Slopes and is currently estimated at two-hectares. The fire was reported Thursday.

Other fires burning in the Lower Similkameen include a two-hectare fire at the junction of Ashnola and Similkameen rivers and a small spot fire 0.01 hectares in size at about one-kilometre south east of 0-kilometre at Ashnola Campground.

The Gillanders Creek fire continues to burn at high elevation, south of Keremeos, and is estimated at one-hectare in size.

The majority of these fires were started during a lightning storm that rolled through the area on Tuesday.

Previous story
Hedge fire at Vernon apartment ‘suspicious’
Next story
A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

Just Posted

Hedge fire at Vernon apartment ‘suspicious’

A hedge fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department early this morning

UPDATE: BX wildfire, Trinity Valley actioned today

BX blaze holding at one hectare, several other small fires burning in region

Search and Rescue home sought

Alternate approval process being used to borrow $3.5 million for Vernon society

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

Coldstream standoff defendant faces sentencing hearing

Kelly Blake Torvik’s matter moved to judicial case manager’s office to set sentencing date

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Five small fires burn east of Oliver

At least one of the fires is suspected of being human caused

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Five fires continue to burn near Keremeos

There are five fires in high elevation burning near Keremeos

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Most Read