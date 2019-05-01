A litter of Shih Tzu puppies was stolen from an Abbotsford home on Tuesday morning, but by the evening, all five had been located and returned to their owner.

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Five Shih Tzu puppies that had been stolen during a break-in at an Abbotsford home have been reunited with their owner.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported that the litter of four-week-old puppies was stolen Tuesday morning from a home in central Abbotsford, although the mom was left behind.

Const. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Deparment said the pups were located at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby reported seeing a man and a woman attempting to sell Shih Tzu puppies out of a Rubbermaid container in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

One of the suspects ran with a female puppy named Jude, and the APD issued an alert on Tuesday evening, asking the public to keep their eyes out for the missing dog.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said that “old-school policing” helped track down Jude on Tuesday evening. She said an officer knocked on doors and asked around, and the dog was returned at around 10:30 p.m.

All five puppies are now back with their owner, and Bird said police in Abbotsford and Vancouver are continuing to investigate and hope to lay charges.

ALSO READ: Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

ALSO READ: Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets
Next story
B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Just Posted

Work to begin on Vernon’s 48th Avenue

Lane closures will be in effect as work upgrades being Monday

Vernon’s 2020 Budget survey live

The survey is available until May 31.

Venture Training to host Vernon’s first Amazing Race

World-class cyclist from Vernon, Leah Goldstein, will also attend the charity event on May 11.

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

RCMP provides tips to avoid becoming a victim as crime rises with the improving weather

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

South Okanagan RCMP find young child alone downtown

A concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Highway 97 crash fatal after vehicle collides with semi

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Most Read