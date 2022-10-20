Flags raise abortion awareness in Vernon

Prolife Society put up 10,000 blue and pink flags along Highway 97 on weekend

Thousands of blue and pink flags, representing abortions, adorn Highway 97 near the DND grounds over the weekend. (Vernon ProLife Society photo)

A display of remembrance adorned Vernon over the weekend.

Thousands of tiny blue and pink flags could be seen along Highway 97, near the DND Grounds, at the entrance to Vernon.

They were erected by the Vernon and Area Prolife Society.

“The flag display is a remembrance of the approximately 100,000 babies per year lost to abortion,” said Catherine McGovern with the society.

“We put up 10,000 flags both blue and pink. Each flag represents 10 babies.

“This is organized by the Vernon and Area Prolife Society in order to acknowledge that we as a society need to do a better job in supporting women who have a crisis pregnancy.

This can be done through support during and after pregnancy, counselling and adoption. We all need to do better.”

