Thousands of blue and pink flags, representing abortions, adorn Highway 97 near the DND grounds over the weekend. (Vernon ProLife Society photo)

Thousands of blue and pink flags, representing abortions, adorn Highway 97 near the DND grounds over the weekend. (Vernon ProLife Society photo)

Flags raise abortion awareness in Vernon

Prolife Society put up 10,000 blue and pink flags along Highway 97 on weekend

A display of remembrance adorned Vernon over the weekend.

Thousands of tiny blue and pink flags could be seen along Highway 97, near the DND Grounds, at the entrance to Vernon.

They were erected by the Vernon and Area Prolife Society.

“The flag display is a remembrance of the approximately 100,000 babies per year lost to abortion,” said Catherine McGovern with the society.

“We put up 10,000 flags both blue and pink. Each flag represents 10 babies.

“This is organized by the Vernon and Area Prolife Society in order to acknowledge that we as a society need to do a better job in supporting women who have a crisis pregnancy.

This can be done through support during and after pregnancy, counselling and adoption. We all need to do better.”

READ MORE: Okanagan communities make the list for B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

READ MORE: Okanagan College opens doors for prospects

twitter.com

abortionVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Not over yet: Two wildfires sparked north of West Kelowna
Next story
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk

Just Posted

Derek Favell, 39, will stand trial on second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ashley Simpson, who went missing from the Shuswap in 2016 when she was 32. (File photo)
Salmon Arm court orders man accused of killing Ashley Simpson to stand trial

Thousands of blue and pink flags, representing abortions, adorn Highway 97 near the DND grounds over the weekend. (Vernon ProLife Society photo)
Flags raise abortion awareness in Vernon

HOPE Outreach is holding a winter clothing drive in the People Place parking lot Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
HOPE Outreach holding winter clothing drive in Vernon

Landscaper Marten Koops has put in thousands of volunteer hours over the last 22 years towards keeping the gardens beautiful at the North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Marg McCoy photo)
Hospice harvests Vernon landscaper’s green thumb for over 20 years