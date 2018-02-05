YCI Victoria photo

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

A Lamborghini speeding down Douglas Street in Victoria on Friday night caught the eye of local police officers, who spotted flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust pipes.

Upon pulling over the “supercar” the officer discovered the driver to be impaired by alcohol and immediately had the vehicle impounded for 30 days. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, a vehicle is impounded when a driver fails a breathalyzer test.

The driver also faces a 90-day suspension of their driver’s licence, which is in accordance with a test result of a blood alcohol content of over 0.08 per cent.

The driver may also face a $500 fine and mandatory attendance to a remedial program, according to the act.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Ty Pozzobon Foundation continues to raise money for Canadian Rodeo sports medicine teams
Next story
Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Just Posted

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Plant cooperating with WorkSafeBC following fire

No injuries in late-January fire at Pinnacle Renewable Energy in Lavington

UPDATE: Police dealing with distraught man in Coldstream

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road

Human rights activist to speak at Okanagan College

Rick Sauvé is a former inmate turned internationally recognized human rights activist

Vernon among Canada’s most romantic cities

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Kelowna Curling Club foursome books ticket to Brier

Sean Geall and Kelowna teammates beat defending champ Jim Cotter in provincial final in Parksville

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Public hearing scheduled for Banks Crescent proposal

Summerland council holds hearing on controversial development on Monday, Feb. 5

Smoke starts to clear on B.C. marijuana sales

Independent ‘craft cannabis’ retailers await licence regime

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

Most Read