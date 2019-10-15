Flashback photobooth captures support for Enderby Museum

Fundraiser limited to just four Saturdays – Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 – with limited spaces available

A unique fundraiser is back in Enderby that will bring you back in time.

The Enderby and District Museum’s Photobooth Flashback Fundraiser invites individuals, couples, families and groups to don clothing and props of yesteryear for a one-of-a-kind photo session with a professional photographer.

Last year’s event was a huge hit, with 265 people taking part in 80 photoshoots.

“The Photobooth Flashback Fundraiser is a fun, memory-making activity to do with your family, friends, co-workers – anyone you want a picture with – while supporting your local museum and crossing off Christmas gifts at the same time,” museum curator Kristina Parkes said. “Dads and kids, make mom happy: come in and get your photos done. It’s less than an hour of your life to give mom the family photo she’s always wanted!”

The museum has a wide assortment of outfits from different eras and people can also bring their own costumes.

The selection of period costumes is augmented with generous support from O’Keefe Ranch, R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, Shuswap Theatre, Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum, Sandra Farynuk, Linda Drake and Grindrod Players.

People will have great fun choosing from an intriguing selection of props on loan from LB Ranch.

Photographers Brooke Hovey, Darren Robinson and Alex Inselberg will be doing the photo sessions while community volunteers will be on hand to help with selecting outfits and props, dressing and posing.

The cost is $25 for one pose or $60 for three poses done by a professional photographer in a 15-minute session.

“The black and white digital images are emailed to your inbox so you can get them printed at the location of your choice in whichever manner you choose,” Parkes said. “Last year people had mugs, T-shirts, mouse pads and photo-cards made. The ideas are endless!”

Last year’s event was booked solid and this year’s fundraiser is limited to just four Saturdays – Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 – with limited spaces available. So early bookings are recommended.

Parkes said the event does more than raise important funds, it raises the profile of the museum.

“People have this idea that museums are boring, but they don’t have to be. I always get a kick out of watching people dragging their kids in here, like they don’t want to be here, but within minutes you can’t get them to stop their excitement. In the end they don’t want to leave. Museums are still relevant and I want to bring that awareness back to people, especially to young families.”

For further information and to book your photoshoot, call Kristina at 250-838-7170, Tuesday to Friday from 12-4 p.m., or email enderbymusem@shaw.ca.

