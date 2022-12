Check your flight status online before heading to the airport

The weather outside is frightful for travellers as falling snow causes delays at Kelowna International Airport.

A number of flights leaving Kelowna have been cancelled or delayed Sunday morning.

The same goes for a handful of flights travelling into Kelowna.

Travellers should check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Air TravelAirportKelownaSnow