Several flights flying out and into Kelowna International Airport have been delayed, many coming from Vancouver, Calgary or Edmonton. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Flights delayed, cancelled at Kelowna International Airport due to wildfires

Travellers should check with airline before leaving for the airport

Flights are being delayed or cancelled due to changing weather conditions, according to Kelowna International Airport.

Travellers are urged to check with their airline before leaving for the airport. Several flights flying out and into Kelowna International Airport have been delayed, many coming from Vancouver, Calgary or Edmonton.

Those looking to get home using the highway can also face delays. The Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt has been closed due to wildfire activity, and motorists are urged to prepare for sudden closures or delays on highways if they are travelling into the Southern Interior.

