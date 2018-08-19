Flights from Kelowna International Airport affected by wildfire smoke

Passengers are being asked to check their flight’s status before arriving

Kelowna International Airport has said that flights may be impacted due to heavy lingering smoke from the wildfires.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status online before arriving at the airport.

So far their website reports there are 10 cancelled departing flights and two are delayed, however we were unable to confirm if this was due to low visibility.

Ten arrivals have also been cancelled, three are delayed.

August 19, 2018 – 7:33 am: Low visibility conditions (related to wildfires) are impacting flights at #YLW. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on their airline's website or at https://t.co/R2196APWzx before arriving at the airport. — Kelowna Airport- YLW (@ylwkelowna) August 19, 2018

