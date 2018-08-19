File photo

Flights from Kelowna International Airport affected by wildfire smoke

Passengers are being asked to check their flight’s status before arriving

Kelowna International Airport has said that flights may be impacted due to heavy lingering smoke from the wildfires.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status online before arriving at the airport.

Related: Work continues on Monashee Complex wildfires

So far their website reports there are 10 cancelled departing flights and two are delayed, however we were unable to confirm if this was due to low visibility.

Ten arrivals have also been cancelled, three are delayed.

We will update you as more information comes available.

Related: Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire continues to be held

To check the status of your flight visit the Kelowna International Airport’s website.

