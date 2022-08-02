Tow trucks are working to remove a pontoon boat that flipped onto Highway 97 south of Vernon Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Traffic is reduced to single-lane southbound. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Tow trucks are working to remove a pontoon boat that flipped onto Highway 97 south of Vernon Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Traffic is reduced to single-lane southbound. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon

Motorist says pontoon boat is flipped at entrance to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park; single-lane traffic in effect

Traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon has slowed considerably near the entrance to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:30 p.m.

This is due, says a motorist, to a flipped pontoon boat on the highway.

Single-lane traffic is in effect for the southbound lane, so motorists are asked to slow down approaching the area.

A tow truck has arrived to help clear the highway.

The Morning Star has a reporter heading to the scene.

More to come…

Road conditionsVernon

Previous story
Father-son duo fights South Okanagan wildfire to save their home
Next story
‘Rehabilitated’ historic Shuswap fire lookout destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Tow trucks are working to remove a pontoon boat that flipped onto Highway 97 south of Vernon Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Traffic is reduced to single-lane southbound. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon

A man drowned in the Thompson River in Kamloops on McArthur Island. (Google images photo by Allen Bigg)
Vernon man suspected drowning victim in Kamloops

Coroner Andy Watson confirmed the death of a man in Chemainus Monday night.
Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire

Several North Okanagan municipalities are teaming up to host a pre-municipal election workshop for citizens interested in running for mayor or council in the fall vote. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan communities hosting pre-election workshop

Pop-up banner image