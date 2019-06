A travel trailer is on its side, blocking the westbound lanes on Highway 1 east of Chase. (Nathan Ritchie photo)

A motor-vehicle accident has traffic moving slowly on Highway 1 east of Chase.

A travel trailer is on its side, blocking the westbound lanes. A pickup truck hauling the trailer is upright against the barrier on the westbound shoulder.

DriveBC reports traffic has been reduced to single-lane, alternating in the eastbound lane.

