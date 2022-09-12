Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

A video from Darryl Kipp, posted to the Hope BC Bulletin Board Facebook Group, shows the west side of the fire on Hunter Creek.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Much of B.C. under air quality advisory as wildfires force evacuations, spread smoke
Next story
Food delivery worker stabbed in chest, throat while locking up bike in Vancouver

Just Posted

Cherryville Days returns Saturday, Sept. 17, with a day of fun beginning with a parade at 12 p.m. from the Emporium to Hanson Park. (Greta Cooper file photo)
Cherryville Days offers loads of fun

Vernon swimmer Dave Poggemiller won four individual and one team gold medals in swimming at the Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops in August. (Contributed)
Vernon senior swimmer a golden smash at Canada 55+ Games

(Reel Life image)
VIDEO: Vernon-based videographer highlights winter in Revelstoke in the 1960s

Vernon Panthers receiver Mitchell Bond (3) celebrates his touchdown in the Cats’ 27-17 pre-season Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference win over the Rutland Voodoos Friday, Sept 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo)
Vernon Panthers, Fulton Maroons post pre-season Ws