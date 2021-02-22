Flood preventation on tap for Vernon’s BX Creek

Provincial funds help city with mitigation on ongoing flooding issues

A view of the Upper BX Creek sediment basin, captured May 14, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)

Residents along the banks of BX Creek who have dealt with damaging floods will soon see some relief.

The City of Vernon is almost all set to begin construction of a sedimentation pond, near the BX Ranch Park.

The $1.19-million project has been boosted by a $747,000 provincial grant supporting emergency preparedness.

“It’s an ongoing issue we were facing with the flooding,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said.

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 caused significant damages along the creek, including at least one homeowner on 20th Street.

The project will protect the capacity of Upper BX Creek and mitigate the risk associated with seasonal flooding. But it’s not yet known if the work will come in time to prevent any flooding this year.

The project is still waiting on the results of an Agricultural Land Commission application to continue planning the proposed pond.

