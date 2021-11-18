Flood relief fund established for Princeton

Donations will go to the community foundation and flow straight through to Princeton. Spotlight File Photo

The Town of Princeton has teamed up with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, to create the Princeton Flood Relief Fund.

Donations to this fund will be collected by the foundation, and immediately flow through to the Town of Princeton, enabling them to provide emergency relief for citizens impacted by the flood.

“The town’s staff are working at full capacity supporting residents, organizing services, assessing and repairing damage, and working to protect supply chains, so donations to increase our ability to provide for the community in all of these different areas would be greatly appreciated,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne.

“The Princeton community is really pulling together to help each other,” said Aaron McRann, foundation director. “Donating to this fund will continue to ensure that relief work takes place, helping all of Princeton’s residents, where the help is needed most.”

To donate and to learn more about the fund, visit www.cfso.net

