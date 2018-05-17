Flood risk rises in Lumby

In response to the high creek levels and the possibility of another rain event, the Village of Lumby is maintaining its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) – Level 1. The EOC continues to be operated out of the municipal office, located at 1775 Glencaird Street, Lumby.

“The Village would like to advise residents that Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Okanagan Valley and as a result there could be rapid increases in water levels. The Duteau Reservoir system is at capacity and any rain event is expected to impact the creek levels.”

See related: Duteau source spills

All properties along the creek and in low laying areas remain on evacuation alert. The full list is available here.

The Village reminds residents about the importance of being prepared by having essential documents, medications and other important items ready in the event the evacuation alert is upgraded to an order. In the event of an evacuation order the Village will increase its EOC activation level and establish its Emergency Social Services Reception Centre.

“The Village will continue to closely monitor the creeks and assess the risk to municipal infrastructure and public safety.”

Vernon residents are also being encouraged to prep for floods.

Okanagan Lake is on the rise therefore lakeshore residents can expect flooding. See Rain will push risk of extreme flooding in Okanagan

Residents are responsible for the protection of their private property. To assist with this pre-filled sand bags are available for pick up across from the Lumby Curling Club located at 2230 Shields Avenue and various locations in and around Vernon.

The public should avoid going near the creek banks, and those working in close proximity to the creeks are advised to use extreme caution as the banks can be slippery and unstable. Furthermore the water is fast moving and may rise quickly.

The Salmon Trail, Lumby Campground and Royals Ball Park remain closed until further notice.

See related: Lumby flood threat on high

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.