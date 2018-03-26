Flood threats not imminent in Vernon

City monitoring snowpack levels; preparing in case flood threat escalates

Based on weather forecasts and stream flow information from Environment Canada, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and the River Forecast Centre, the City of Vernon is not anticipating any immediate threat of significant flooding.

“We are in a good state of readiness,” said Luana Kaleikini, emergency preparedness and emergency support services coordinator with the City of Vernon. “The city’s Emergency Operations Centre has been set up and we can activate it within minutes so we are prepared. We have 70,000 sandbags on hand with more to come.”

In addition, the city has been dredging catch basins in order to increase capacity.

Residents of Vernon are encouraged to check the city’s website for updates, and to follow the city’s social media pages.

Updates will also be sent to local media.

You can read all about the City of Vernon’s emergency management program here:

Residents are responsible to prepare and protect their property in the event of flooding. Information about preparing for flooding, FAQs, and the location of sandbags is available here:

In the event of flooding, updates will be provided through the local news outlets and on the city’s social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/CityofVernon and https://twitter.com/CityofVernon.


