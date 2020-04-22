Wildwood neighbours Cheryl Michalchuk and Marion Bremner social distance while getting to know each other better in the face of spring flooding. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

Flood warnings have been issued for a wide area of central British Columbia and the River Forecast Centre warns river levels will continue to rise through Wednesday.

Warnings now cover the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions, including rivers and streams around Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake and Cache Creek.

The warnings were issued Monday for the Nazko and West Road rivers west of Quesnel.

The River Forecast Centre says recent warm temperatures have increased the rate of snowmelt, but because the ground is still frozen much of the water is running overland, increasing the flood risk.

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate.

Village Coun. Wendy Coomber says Cache Creek has been rising rapidly since Saturday and it’s expected to peak Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: Flooding situation continues to evolve in 150 Mile area

She says COVID-19 has made the evacuations complicated by limiting accommodations and access to food.

Chris Keam, communications manager for the Cariboo Regional District, says they’ve had reports of high water levels on properties around Nazko, 150 Mile House and the 70 Mile area.

The forecast centre says several of the waterways covered by the flood warnings are flowing at rates seen only every 20 years. (The Canadian Press, CHNL)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says
Next story
Nova Scotia RCMP say shooter acted alone

Just Posted

COVID-19: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

Flattening of coronavirus curve prompts district to open some spots Mid-May

Reservists sequestered at Vernon Army Camp

Army seeking to build force of reliably COVID-free soldiers ready to help vulnerable populations.

Vernon nature centre hires Spallumcheen woman as manager

Cheryl Hood brings diverse experience and a love of nature to the position

Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between road maintenance truck and sedan

The collision happened on April 12 near Duck Lake on Highway 97

Small campfires allowed in Vernon, as long as bylaw is followed

Small campfires do not fall under local and regional bans on open burning

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Mitchell’s Musings: And in the world of sports today, absolutely nothing

I miss sports. Now in this world of COVID-19 – with the… Continue reading

Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Seeds, starter plants and labour will be provided to participating gardeners

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

Kelowna resident creates initiative to provide meals for families in need

The initiative kicks off Thursday, April 23

Light a candle for Gaige: Rutland residents to show support for family grieving death of young boy

18-month-old Gaige Banman died on April 19 after being run over by a vehicle

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Manslaughter charge laid against husband following Osoyoos woman’s death

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his wife, 61-year-old Tina Seminara

Most Read