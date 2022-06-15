Flood watch and emergency operations activated in Spallumcheen

Stepney Road closed as water spills over in 2 spots

Stepney Road is closed due to flooding in two spots in Spallumcheen. (Township map)

Flooding has closed a Spallumcheen road while the township has activated a level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Stepney Road has been temporarily closed due to flooding in two areas.

“Traffic should avoid the area,” said Lisa Gyorkos, Spallumcheen’s deputy corporate officer.

Local traffic will be detoured through Stepney Cross Road.

A sandbagging station is set up at Spallumcheen’s public works shop, 1511 Eagle Rock Rd. A second sandbagging station has been set up at the intersection of Stepney Cross Road and Stepney Rd North. You will need to bring a shovel to both locations.

The southern portion of the community is on a high streamflow advisory, and the northern portion is on a flood watch, according to a map posted to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

“With the current flows, we will be monitoring the creeks and culverts twice daily,” Gyorkos said.

While residents near Stepney Road are sandbagging to protect properties, water at McCallan Bridge receded Tuesday evening from eight to six inches. Waterways are under close watch.

“Sneesby Creek is also high at Stepney Road but has not overtopped the headwall,” Gyorkos said. “The upgraded portion on Back Enderby is at half capacity. The remaining creeks and culverts are flowing normally.”

Stepney Road near Highway 97 in Spallumcheen is closed due to floodin. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

