Flood watch ends for Armstrong

Homes on Willowdale Drive and Patterson Avenue in Armstrong suffered extensive flood damage in 2017. (Chris Smallwood photo)

Water levels have eased, dropping a flood watch in Armstrong.

Public Works and Emergency Management Staff monitored creeks, mitigated blockages over the weekend and have noted significant reductions in creek flows.

“The city remains cautiously optimistic and will continue to watch water levels throughout the next couple of weeks,” the city said in a Monday, May 8 press release.

“Additionally, there will be continued monitoring of snow depths and weather notifications as flooding could still occur within the community. Current weather reports show unstable air masses with the potential for thunderstorms and showers until mid-week. It is very typical for our community to experience large storm events during May and June but combined with the snowpack we could possibly see water levels rise again.”

During a rain event water levels can rise quickly, so the city is asking the public to stay clear of creeks, creek banks and stormwater infrastructure.

Due to increased tributary within Fortune Creek the city’s drinking water remains on wells and Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place.

“Please continue to monitor weather reports, local news media and the city’s website for more information and updates.”

Armstrong also encourages residents to download the Alertable App to be notified of any alerts or orders that may affect Armstrong.

READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH: Westside roads unstable on Okanagan Indian Band

READ MORE: Rising creek levels cause concern for train tracks in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021North Okanagan Regional District