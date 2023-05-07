Flood watch: Lumby residents urged to exercise caution

Village has released guidelines on how to be safe, especially near creeks and streams

Trails and creekside areas are close to being flooded in Lumby (Wendy Hanson FB photo).

The Village of Lumby is warning residents to be cautious, as the spring freshet continue to flow.

The recent warm weather and ongoing snowmelt have resulted in swelling water levels, and the Village is telling residents to be aware of the potential dangers associated with swift water and high-flowing creeks, streams and rivers.

Currently, Lumby is operating a Level One Emergency Operations Centre, from the main administration office.

The emergency program coordinator of Lumby, Melanie Wenzonski has laid out five crucial guidelines for residents to be aware of.

1. Keep a safe distance from creek and stream edges. High water flow can erode banks, making them unstable and hazardous. Maintain a considerable distance form the water’s edge and avoid walking or playing near it.

2. Respect the power of water. Even seemingly calm water can harbour strong currents beneath the surface. Swift water possesses immense force and can easily sweep individuals off their feet, even in shallow depths. Refrain from wading or swimming in swift water, regardless of its apparent tranquility.

3. Heed warning signs and advisories. The Village of Lumby and other authorities may post warning signs and advisories near waterways to alert the public about hazardous conditions. Residents and visitors are implored to adhere to these warnings and avoid unnecessary risks by staying away from the water until conditions improve.

4. Be prepared for emergencies. If you plan to be outside, carry a cellphone for emergency communication, and inform someone trusted about your whereabouts and anticipated return time. Dress appropriately for outdoor activities, pack a first aid kit and wear suitable footwear.

5. Utilize proper equipment. If engaging in activities such as kayaking or canoeing, ensure you possess the appropriate equipment and sufficient experience. Always wear a personal flotation device and adhere to weight limits specified for your watercraft.

For more information, and to get updates on conditions within the area, visit lumby.ca.

READ MORE: Self-serve sandbag stations set up to prepare for North Okanagan floods

READ MORE: Rising rivers, creeks leave Lumby on flood watch

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Atmospheric RiverB.C. Floods 2021BC Flood