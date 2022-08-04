Flood work closes Vernon dog park

The City of Vernon has provided a conceptual drawing a conceptual drawing of the BX Sediment Pond. Work on the pond begins next week. (City of Vernon photo)

Flood mitigation work in the Greater Vernon area will be taking a major step forward this summer, as construction begins on the long-awaited BX Sediment Pond.

The pond will be located in the BX Dog Park, along Upper BX Creek.

“This project has been several years in the making, so we are thrilled to see shovels getting in the ground,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “BX Creek has a long history of flooding and sediment transport, so constructing the sediment pond is a vital component of the city’s flood mitigation plans. When constructed, it will also provide an easy water access for those using the BX Dog Park, creating an additional feature in the park.”

The work is scheduled to begin as early as Aug. 8, with construction taking place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. BX Dog Park will be closed for the safety of workers and the public during these hours, but will re-open in the evenings and on Sundays.

Construction on the sediment pond is expected to be complete by the end of October.

During the park closure, members of the public are encouraged to explore other dog-friendly outdoor spaces within the Greater Vernon area. Tourism Vernon has a list of dog-friendly parks, trails, and beaches on its website at tourismvernon.com.

Earlier this year, the city received a $747,000 grant through the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. The sediment pond project in Upper BX Creek is intended to manage the sediment deposition along BX Creek, significantly reducing pressure on key crossings and reducing the risk of flooding downstream.

Recent freshet flood events in 2017, 2018 and 2020 mobilized substantial amounts of sediment, causing overbank flooding and infilling culverts along BX Creek. Sediment transport within the BX Creek channel is a natural process and is expected to continuously impact the flood risk for Vernon.

