Flooding continues to affect Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Regional district provides assistance to those affected by flood waters

Flood waters in Princeton, while not directly impacting Ridgewood Lodge, have forced the evacuation of long-term care residents due to lack of water and heat. File Photo Andrea DeMeer

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is working to ensure the safety of residents during the ongoing flood conditions.

Residents are urged to avoid all unnecessary travel. Those who must leave their current location are asked to check drivebc.ca for the latest updates.

Please avoid working in or around fast-moving water and be aware of fallen or unstable trees and utility poles, damaged gas and power lines, and water and sewage contamination.

Those who have identified damage to their property are asked to call the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225. The centre is working to provide rapid damage assessments as soon as soon as it is safe to do so.

The regional district is actively working to assess flooded communities across the region and to ensure the safety of people affected by widespread flooding.

Those whose properties are under an evacuation order or alert due to flooding are asked to register with the Evacuee Registration and Assistance tool at ess.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-498-3770.

Those who are under evacuation and require continued evacuation support are asked to call 1-833-498-3770 if their status is within 24 hours of expiring and continued support is required.

To give donations to people in need please contact https://www.redcross.ca/.

To give donations to support animal evacuations please contact The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT). ALERT is dedicated to animal welfare through the preparation for and the actual rescue and shelter of domestic animals and livestock in a disaster.

Those unsure about the safety of their drinking water, follow the guidance at https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/disinfecting-drinking-water.

The province has approved Disaster Financial Assistance for the Interior.

This assistance may not be available in certain circumstances including, but not limited to if flood insurance was reasonably and readily available to a property owner and to dwellings such as vacation homes and property other than a principal dwelling.

Livestock relocation assistance is available to producers impacted by flooding. For information on livestock relocation visit http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/business-market-development/emergency-management/livestock-relocation.

