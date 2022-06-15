Students took a break from school to load sandbags for fellow Lumby residents needing to protect their homes from flooding. (Shyla Charlebois photo)

Flooding prompts evacuation alerts in Lumby

Residents pitching in to help each other with sandbagging

Evacuation alerts have been issued in several Lumby areas as some waterways continue to swell.

The flooding alert is for 2176-2264 Glencaird Road, Saddle Mountain Place at Glencaird, 1620-1801 Maple Street (Shields Avenue to Quesnel Road) and 1351-1580 Shuswap Avenue (south of the fire hall).

“Today we see that Bessette Creek is slightly down and that Duteau Creek is up,” Village of Lumby chief administrative officer Tom Kadla said.

“We continue to monitor the water levels in the creeks and the alerts are still in place.”

The Village of Lumby has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to Level 1 for the purposes of preparation, response, and public communications related to localized flooding.

“The EOC is monitoring flood conditions and encourages residents who may live in flood-prone areas to take measures to protect their property,” the village said.

The Lumby Campground is closed as well as certain areas of the Salmon Trail. Whitevale Road remains closed.

Sand and sand bags are available at the parking lot across from the Curling Rink.

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH: Day 2 of Kelowna’s local state of emergency

B.C. Floods 2021flood watch

 

