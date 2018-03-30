Flooding remains early spring topic

Armstrong experiences more; Vernon preparations continue

Deb Fenwick Foley posted this photo Tuesday afternoon showing water flowing across Mabel Lake Road near Lumby. (Submitted photo)

Snow rapidly melting off fields near an Armstrong subdivision Tuesday resulted in some flooding.

Mayor Chris Pieper said at least a half-dozen homes in the Belaire area, near Highland Park Elementary School, had water in them.

“The snow came off more extensively Tuesday than in the last 20 years,” said Pieper, whose city has already dealt with early flooding issues.

A severe rainstorm last week saw Meighan Creek rise two feet, resulting in flooding of homes and property in the Willowdale Drive area, as well as the evacuation of nine basement suites at the Pioneer Squares seniors facility which were flooded.

The city declared a local state of emergency Friday, which was in place until lifted Tuesday morning.

Public works crews were out until midnight Tuesday making sure culverts were kept clear.

The water did come down somewhat after temperatures cooled overnight.

City residents are reminded that there are two sandbag stations with sand and bags for filling. They are located at the public works yard on Patterson Avenue, and in the parking lot at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club across from city hall.

In rural Lumby, water was flowing across Mabel Lake Road near the Okanagan Jumping Stables Tuesday at 4 p.m., which temporarily reduced traffic flow in the area.

“Flagging, lights and traffic control were in place to ensure the safety of all drivers while crews worked to repair the damage,” said Danielle Pope in media relations with the Ministry of Transportation on Thursday. “Repairs were completed prior to 7 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) morning, ahead of the heavier traffic period. The ministry will continue to monitor this area to ensure the roads are safe for all users.”

At Vernon council Monday, the topic of spring flooding was brought up by councillor and Okanagan Landing resident Brian Quiring, who noticed “an awful lot of water running across Okanagan Landing Road just past the (Vernon) yacht club.”

“It happens every year but this year is very extreme,” said Quiring. “One house, I can see getting flooded out. I don’t know what we can do about it. I think the catch basin is overwhelmed.”

Coun. Scott Anderson brought up the subject of flooding near 48th Avenue and 20th Street, which was hit hard in 2o17. He asked what the city is prepared to do this year.

Operations manager Shirley Koenig told council crews have cleaned out sedimentation ponds recently, but had to go through the Ministry of Forests to get approval, which took time.

“Another application is going in for a section (of BX Creek) downstream of 48th Avenue,” said Koenig. “The problem is the city doesn’t own the creek. It’s everybody’s responsibility to take care of their own property if they can.”

The city advises sand and bags are available for filling at the public works yard on 48th Avenue.

Luana Kaleikini, the city’s emergency preparedness and emergency support, said Vernon is in a “good state of readiness” for flood season.

“The city’s Emergency Operations Centre has been set up and we can activate it within minutes so we are prepared,” said Kaleikini. “We have 70,000 sandbags on hand with more to come.”

Enderby is again providing free sand and sandbags to local residents in the City of Enderby and Area ‘F” of the Regional District of North Okanagan to protect private property from flooding.

Sand and sandbags are located outside of the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Street in Enderby. Residents should bring a shovel to load the sand into the bags.

The City of Enderby reminds residents that it is their responsibility to protect private property from flooding. Residents should take extra caution around creeks and streams due to the increased potential for bank instability and swift currents.

